Mitchell Businesses cleared to go back to normal

Businesses in Mitchell are adapting to operating as normal again this week.

The Mayor rescinded the city’s ordinance that closed those businesses in late March.

Mitchell Businesses have the green like to officially go back to normal, however, the city is still encouraging social distancing and other CDC guidelines.

Blarney’s Sports Bar and Grill Owner, Scott Morgan said, “Getting back to normal. I know it’s not normal yet but we are getting there.”

On March 30th, the Mitchell City Council passed an ordinance forcing bars, restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses to not allow customers inside.

Mitchell Mayor, Bob Everson, says the city had its first reading on an ordinance to gradually go back to normal on Monday of this week.

However, after Governor Kristi Noem revealed her “Back to Normal” plan, he rescinded the original ordinance from March and is allowing businesses to open back up.

Mayor Everson said, “There’s a real concern with the business owners, and there should be. They have to be able to pay their bills and pay their employees. A lot of people were put out of work for this.”

Blarney’s Sports Bar and Grill had to adapt when the city forced them to stop dine-in, and they say they saw their business decrease.

“Business dropped-off about 80%,” Morgan said. “Nobody was moving, and we weren’t known for delivery. We did do some carry-out and once we did it the community was awesome and it went really well.”

After the ordinance was rescinded Tuesday, Blarney’s is open again with some safety measures in place.

Morgan added, “We were always washing our hands before and doing all of that, but I think just learning about what this can do to a nation and taking the little strides to know what little things can do to help the big picture.”

While some businesses in Mitchell were closed for about a month, the mayor says the impact will last much longer.

"Once you lose those businesses providing the revenue stream, it hurts the city, it hurts their employees and everybody takes a hit,” said Mayor Everson.

Davison County has had five COVID-19 cases since the virus entered South Dakota in early March.

Mayor Everson says the city is in touch with state experts and is following Coronavirus numbers closely every day.