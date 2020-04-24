Mitchell Police: Unattended kids playing with lighter caused fire that killed 6-year-old

Mitchell authorities say a fatal house fire that killed a 6-year-old girl was caused by unattended children playing with a lighter in the home.

Fire crews dispatched to the residence at 515 N. Wisconsin Street on Thursday.

A neighbor and his friend were able to rescue a 4-year-old and 7-year-old from the burning home but could not get to the 6-year-old due to heat and smoke.

Watch: Neighbor says he attempted to rescue 6-year-old

Fire crews found the deceased 6-year-old girl inside after arriving officers also attempted to rescue her.

Authorities say the fire appears to have been caused by children playing a lighter. They say the children were left unattended in the home for approximately one hour before the fire broke out.

Authorities say charges could be brought against the individual who left them alone.

The surviving children were placed into protective custody.

This investigation is ongoing and being conducted by the Mitchell Police Division, the Mitchell Fire Division, The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, and the South Dakota State Fire Marshall’s Office.