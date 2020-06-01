Mitchell leaders, businesses preparing ahead of protest speculation

In the wake of protests and riots in Sioux Falls Sunday, the City of Mitchell is preparing for something similar after seeing some social media posts.

City officials, along with business owners, started preparing for the worst earlier on Monday.

There’s a lot of speculation of protests in Mitchell on Monday, and even though they are still unsure of how many people and when those protests will start, they are still preparing for large crowds.

Quinton Young owns Q Jewelry and Gifts in Downtown Mitchell, and Monday afternoon he began taking out all of his inventory.

Quinton Young said, “If it turns violent, I want to make sure that our valuables, both mine and the artists that are in here, is out of here so that if the structure gets damaged then at least all of our possessions didn’t.”

During some riots nationwide, business owners have taken the protection of their business into their own hands, however Young doesn’t believe that is the right strategy for him.

And that mentality, is echoed by the City’s mayor.

Mitchell Mayor Bob Everson said, “We are not recommending that anybody sit in their business with a loaded weapon or anything like that because number one; if you do need police to come help you out, they don’t know which is the bad guy which is the good guy or vice versa.”

The Mayor says the city has advised businesses that sell guns to take them off the shelves, and as far as setting curfew for Mitchell.

“If we see a protest beginning and that protest starting to turn a direction we don’t want to see it go, we are preparing an emergency order to set a curfew in motion if we need to,” Everson added.

Everson says authorities are keeping a close eye on the action and are prepared to bring in back up.

"We’re watching what’s going on in Mitchell this afternoon and we’ve had discussions with highway patrol and other law enforcement entities in case we do need to improve the security and police force around Mitchell,” said Everson.