Mitchell mayor lifts COVID-19 restrictions on businesses

The mayor of Mitchell has lifted an emergency order that closed many businesses due to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Mayor Bob Everson lifted the emergency order Tuesday night after Gov. Kristi Noem issued her "back to normal" plan for South Dakota.

Dakota Radio Group reports the Mitchell City Council approved an ordinance that would have reopened those businesses under certain conditions. However, Everson said Noem's new plan negated the need for that ordinance.

"It was pretty much a bombshell, and it basically erased everything we'd done Monday night," Everson said of Noem's announcement. "So what we decided was, given what we'd heard from the governor, we would rescind the emergency order that we put in place, and open businesses up as of 5 o'clock last (Tuesday) night. So, they're free to do as they wish, as they did before the coronavirus came."

Everson urged businesses to continue to practice social distancing and stringent cleaning measures. He also said officials will continue to monitor the number of COVID-19 cases in both Mitchell and surrounding areas.

The Mitchell City Council on Monday will decide whether to leave the mayor’s decision in place. City facilities will remain closed for the time being.