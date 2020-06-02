Mitchell police: Gun burglary may be connected to Sioux Falls looting

Authorities in Mitchell are investigating a firearm burglary that they say may be connected to weekend looting in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell police say four suspects forcibly entered a store on N. Sanborn Boulevard and stole "numerous" firearms.

Investigators say they appear to be some of the same individuals that Sioux Falls police are attempting to identify from some of the criminal activity that took place Sunday night. Several businesses experienced vandalism and looting that night after a protest turned violent outside the Empire Mall.

Police say a cash reward may be available for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 996-1700 or through the P3 App.