Mitchell police searching for missing 22-year-old

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 22-year-old.

Mitchell Police say there is conflicting information on the last whereabouts of 22-year-old Dakota Janice Anderson but she is believed to have been last seen at a bar in the 4900 block of N. Main St. on March 3rd.

Anderson is a Native American female described as 5’, 94 lbs., with brown eyes, and black hair.

If you have any information, contact the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400 or your local law enforcement agency.