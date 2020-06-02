Mitchell streets remain quiet despite rumors of protests

Mitchell’s Main Street is quiet this morning following concerns sparked by unsubstantiated social media reports of a possible protest late Monday afternoon and evening.

Dakota Radio Group reports at least three businesses in the 300 block of North Main boarded their windows as a precaution.

Traffic up and down Main Street Monday evening appeared to be more active than usual with most of the vehicles with Davison County license plates.

Mayor Bob Everson earlier released a statement regarding possible protests, warning that if an event got out of hand it would be dealt with appropriately.