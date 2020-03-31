Mitchell to close restaurants, several other businesses amid outbreak

The city of Mitchell is implementing tight restrictions on a number of businesses in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in a special meeting Monday night. It will go into effect Friday.

Mayor Bob Everson tells Dakota News Now the law will prohibit patrons in any businesses that offer on-site food accommodations including restaurants and bars, as well as recreational facilities and entertainment venues.

Everson said restaurants can still offer carry-out and delivery options, and bars can sell off-sale liquor.

Mitchell has two confirmed COVID-19 cases. Everson expressed optimism about the city's effort to contain the virus, noting that the city was among the first in the state to confirm cases, but have not any confirmed cases since.

Businesses affected by ordinance

* Restaurants

* Bars

* Cafes

* Clubs

* Breweries & distilleries

* Recreational facilities

* Athletic clubs & facilities

* Entertainment venues

* Theaters

* Bowling Alleys

* Skating rinks