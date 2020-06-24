Montgomery’s, Malchows merging following devastating fire

Malchows Home Furnishing and Montgomery’s are merging following a devastating fire that burned Malchows in October 2019.

“We knew from the moment we started talking with Clark and Eric Sinclair that Montgomery’s shared our business philosophies on how to take care of customers and employees, and what it means to be a long-time family-owned business in this state. We could not be more pleased to be in a position of growth in this market,” said Mark Malchow.

Both are family-owned businesses and together mark 200 years of experience in home furniture.

“Both companies have not only survived but thrived through droughts, recessions, wars, and multiple pandemics,” said Eric Sinclair, 5th generation owner of Montgomery’s. “We see the future as bright, and are committed to providing beautiful, unique home furnishings right here in South Dakota as people are taking comfort in spending more time at home, and especially now as more value is being placed on doing business locally.”

A fourth Montgomery’s location will be built in Aberdeen later this year. The new location will be located on Highway 12 between Target and Walmart. Mark Malchow will begin his new position as managing partner with Montgomery’s in 2021.

A retirement sale for Tom Malchow will begin in mid-August.