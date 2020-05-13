Montrose restaurant hoping to help community rebound

Opening a new business during a pandemic might seem like bad timing, but folks in Montrose believe it might just be what they need right now.

The owner of the Office Bar, Louie Hernandez, found a way to get his restaurant ready for business in mid-April.

Louie Hernandez has been in the restaurant business for around 20 years, and when a bar in Montrose went up for sale, Hernandez and his brother decided to take over.

Hernandez said, “The city was looking for somebody to take a lease on a bar, so we sent an email and asked for some information. I came down here and looked at the bar after they responded and we decided to take the bar that was existing and remodel it, and put in a kitchen and take a different approach.”

Hernandez got the keys to the place on April 1st, and turned it into his own in less than 10 days.

"We took possession of the building April 1st, and within eight and half days we completely remodeled the front of the bar and painted everything.” He said, “We updated everything, put in a POS system, modernized it a bit and we were ready to go April 10th.”

Although the bar has been opened since the 10th of April, it was just last Saturday that The Office Bar began serving food.

Hernandez said, “We did get bombed right away because everybody anticipated it by watching our Facebook profile for the last 35 days, but from here on out we should be smooth sailing.”

Now serving both food and drinks, The Office Bar is in full service, but there have been some challenges opening a restaurant during a pandemic.

“The only thing that we’ve encountered is limiting the public access to the building, and limiting to-go food because it’s something that is unknown to a lot of people what’s happening,” Hernandez added.

Hernandez grew up near Montrose, and with his background in the food industry, he says he’s excited to bring a restaurant to the city.

"Well my experience has helped and that was always the goal, but to buy a bar in my old stomping grounds and backyard is a little bit surreal,” said Hernandez.