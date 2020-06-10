Moonlight Movies to return to downtown Sioux Falls

A summer tradition is returning to downtown Sioux Falls.

The schedule for Downtown Moonlight Movies has been finalized, with the first show taking place June 13.

A free movie will be shown each Saturday night at Fawick Park, starting at dusk.

Organizers say this year's season will include new health and safety guidelines due to COVID-19. They include posted sanitization stations, social distancing measures, and recommended face mask usage.

Popcorn, candy, soda, and water can be purchased on site, but people are asked to bring their own chairs.

The Moonlight Movies schedule includes the following:

June 13 Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015)

June 20 Field of Dreams (1989)

June 27 James & the Giant Peach (1996)

July 11 Frozen II (2019)

July 18 Rocky (1976)

July 25 Aladdin (2019)

August 1 Secret Life of Pets II (2019)

August 8 Back to the Future (1985)

August 22 Superman (1978)

August 29 The Goonies (1985)

More: Downtown Moonlight Movies website