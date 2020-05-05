First responders staying at NSU's 'Wolves Memorial Suites'

"I'm married and we have four kids, so we can use it as a resting place if we've had a lot of hours there," said Tiffany Unzen, an Avera St. Luke's employee.

"I am grateful to have this, this is a great opportunity for all of us," Unzen said.

The Wolves Memorial Suites at Northern State University have been open to only first responders.

'About a dozen or so emergency personnel who are looking to not go home, or not travel home. People are taking us up on that to keep their families and loved ones safe at this time," said Justin Fraase, the Director of Marketing and Communications for NSU.

NSU leaders saw an opportunity for the front line workers.

"The response has been great, we're very thankful that Northern State University can offer this to the community," Fraase said.

"We all have our own shower, bathroom, bedroom, too," Unzen said.

Tiffany Unzen works at Avera St. Luke's and Aberdeen's Davita Dialysis Center.

"My Dad has asthma, my daughter has asthma, and some of those things worry me if I would be taking it back and forth," Unzen said.

Unzen has been staying at the suites multiple times a week. The leaders with NSU plan to keep the suites open for at least half the Summer. They are hopeful this will continue to be a safe place for her and many others.