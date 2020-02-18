More operational changes coming to Hy-Vee

Hy-Vee is announcing more changes coming to the Iowa-based grocery store that include new roles and potential layoffs. The announcement comes following the elimination of 24-hour operations at their stores.

Hy-Vee announced on Tuesday that they are making some changes to become “more efficient” in the effort to elevate the customer experience.

Starting this week, store directors will now become district store directors and will oversee multiple stores.

Another change will impact stocking since the stores are no longer operating 24 hours. Hy-Vee said the restocking will still take place when the stores are closed. They say because of this, store directors will have to make staffing changes that could include “promotions, reallocations or reductions.”

Hy-Vee is also looking to strengthen its dietitian program by adding 30 of its in-store dietitians to its corporate team.

The new hours of 5 a.m. to midnight daily began earlier this month.

Hy-Vee operates more than 240 stores across eight states.

