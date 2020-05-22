Mother of child who died in Mitchell fire now facing charges

Charges have been filed in connection to a house fire in Mitchell that left a 6-year-old child dead.

Twenty-five-year-old Ayla Barna was arrested on child abuse charges on Wednesday, authorities say.

The charges stem from a fire that broke out at a home on April 23. Three children between the ages of 4 and 7 were home alone at the time. Neighbors were able to rescue two of them, but the third, a 6-year-old girl, died from exposure to smoke and fumes.

Court documents state Barna left her three children home alone during the late hours of April 22 into the early morning hours of April 23. While the children were unsupervised, they began playing with a cigarette lighter, eventually starting the fire which soon engulfed the residence.

Barna faces three felony child abuse charges. If convicted, she could face up to 40 years in prison.