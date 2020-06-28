Motorcycle crash results in one death, one injury

One man died and a woman was injured in a motorcycle crash Friday afternoon west of Lead.

A motorcycle, with two people, was eastbound on U.S. Highway 14 when the driver failed to negotiate a left-hand curve.

The motorcycle went into the right ditch and eventually tipped over.

Both occupants were thrown from the vehicle.

The driver, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger was a 42-year-old woman who received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

She was transported by ambulance to the Deadwood hospital.

Helmet use for both occupants remains under investigation.