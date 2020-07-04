Motorcyclist killed in crash north of Hot Springs

A 37-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash when his motorcycle crashed with a car along U.S. Highway 385 at 10:42 p.m. about 1.6 miles north of Hot Springs.

The motorcyclist was southbound on the highway but traveling in the opposite lane when he collided with the car.

The motorcyclist was thrown from his vehicle and troopers say he was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the car suffered serious non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Rapid City Hospital.

He was driving three kids and they each suffered minor injuries.

All three passengers and the driver were wearing seatbelts.