Yankton's Mount Marty College - is now officially a university.

The transition to full "university" status went into effect on July 1.

The institution announced plans to transition to a university earlier this year.

President Marc Long tells Dakota Radio Group a big goal is to increase enrollment to one thousand students in the next few years.

Mount Marty is the latest school to rebrand itself as a university. In 2015, Augustana College in Sioux Falls became Augustana University.

More: Mount Marty University's website