Mount Rushmore being targeted amid monument change discussion

Demands for the removal of Confederate and Colonial monuments continue amid protests over racial injustice across the nation. And it appears Mount Rushmore is becoming part of that conversation.

According to a story from the Associated Press on Thursday, some Native American activists are comparing Mount Rushmore to Confederate monuments that are being removed around the nation.

The article says that many Native Americans consider the Black Hills sacred and see Mount Rushmore as a desecration of land that was stolen. Nick Tilsen, a member of the Oglala Lakota tribe told the Associated Press that he'd like to see the monument removed altogether and the Black Hills returned to the Lakota.

Tilsen called Mount Rushmore, "A symbol of white supremacy, of structural racism that's still alive and well in society today."

Governor Kristi Noem says the memorial should stay because it teaches us a lesson in history.

"We can learn a lot from previous leaders. They all obviously have flaws, but the more we talk about the flaws and their virtues, the more we learn about our history and we can learn to better in the future and to do better and I think that's really a lesson that our kids and grandkids would benefit from,” said Governor Noem.

She encourages people to visit the monument and learn more about the men carved into it.

"George Washington was the great unifier. He was the one that unanimously was chosen to lead our country at its birth. Thomas Jefferson gave us our statement of purpose that all men are created equal. Teddy Roosevelt was a man who dined with our first African American person at the White House. You know, Abraham Lincoln was the one who created equality and made it possible for everyone in this country,” said Noem

“So while there are flaws in these men, there also are amazing things that they did that have created this country of which I'm so proud.”

Thursday Congressman Dusty Johnson also introduced the "Mount Rushmore Protection Act." It’s a bill that would prohibit the use of federal funds to change, remove or destroy the Mount Rushmore National Memorial

