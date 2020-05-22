Mount Rushmore opens Saturday, earlier than anticipated

Mount Rushmore is opening sooner than expected.

The national memorial and its facilities and restaurants will be opening Saturday, about three weeks earlier than previously planned.

The National Park Service’s website says the grounds will be open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. The parking garage is open and parking is free until further notice.

The Nature Trail and the Presidential Trail will be open to the base of the mountain, and the Sculptor’s Studio will be open. But, the park service says the information center and gift shop are closed and all educational and interpretive programs are suspended.

