'My Place' Hotels launches a new brand

My Place Hotels has branded their company to accommodate to the business travelers. The company recently announced the launch of its newest hotel chain, 'Trend' Hotels and Suites.

"My Place is all about comfort and affordability," said Matt Campbell, the Chief Operating Officer with My Place Hotels and Suites.

'Trend' Hotels and Suites was strategically launched on June 3rd, 2020.

"June 3rd is a special date for My Place, it's the same day we launched our Stay Rewarded Loyalty Program that's gone off with great success over this past year," Campbell said.

'Trend' will be like My Place, but unique in its own ways by providing different amenities, such as workout rooms, that might not be offered through the current My Place brand.

"If they're looking for a property in a market that has those amenities, they'll be able to find it," said Terry Kline, the Executive Vice President of Franchise Development and Sales.

Despite many hospitality businesses struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the leaders weren't hesitant to launch now.

"We didn't think about 'Trend' overnight, throughout the pandemic we've continued to develop and expand My Place throughout the Country," Campbell said.

Sarah Dinger, the company's Executive Vice President, said the Aberdeen based company stays true to their South Dakota roots.

"Cultivation really comes natural to us here in South Dakota," said Sarah Dinger, the Executive Vice President of My Place Hotels of America.

The leaders are looking forward to the short and long-term future with 'Trend' Hotels and Suites.