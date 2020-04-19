My Place Hotels teams up with First Responders Children's Foundation

For 19 years, the First Responders Children's Hospital has been helping the children of first responders. With the spread of COVID-19, the Organization has teamed up with My Place Hotels to raise money to help those on the front lines fighting the virus.

"On the medical floor we're taking 10, 12 patients at a time," said Alexandria Harris, a traveling nurse deployed to New York City.

Alexandria Harris is a traveling Nurse deployed to New York City to help fight COVID-19.

"I think a lot of people want to focus on our physical health and to make sure we're not getting sick, but mostly I think our concern a lot of times is our mental health," Harris said.

To help emergency responders across the Country, My Place Hotels will be donating 5% of all room bookings using the code 'Help Our Heroes' through December, to the foundation.

"It was really important to us make sure that all of these communities knew what we had a My Place. Having a full kitchen in your too, having everything that you need is really self contained, and in a larger room too," Ngoc Thach with My Place Hotels said.

First Responders Children's Foundation is based out of New York City, but they want to help those throughout the Country during this time.

"I think a lot of people are talking about New York and Los Angeles, and all the bigger cities, but people are forgetting that the Midwest and smaller towns are hit with this virus, they're extremely important, and we need to be helping them," said Jillian Crane, President of the First Responders Children's Foundation

The Organization has a goal of raising $200,000,000 to help first responders for the long term future.

"We believe that this virus is not over in two months, or three months, I don't know how long when this Country opens up again, that's not the end of the problem and the recovery for first responders, it's really the beginning in a certain way," Crane said.

For medical professionals like Harris, efforts such as these can go a very long way.

​"I've seen more generosity in these last few months than I've ever seen, we all need each other. Humanity is coming together to be able to support one another, and I don't know it feels like a little bit more of God is upon us," Harris said.