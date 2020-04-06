UV machine helps extend personal protective equipment usage at Avera

Health professionals recognize that personal protective equipment is at a premium across the country right now. Health organizations like Avera are not neglecting that fact either. The CDC is recommending ways healthcare workers can conserve PPE in order to stretch the supply of N95 masks. This is being done by a slightly noisy device, but it is putting minds at ease by going to work.

Usually an N95 mask can be thrown away after a shift, but with a device created by Xenex, the same mask can be safely used four more times. A box with 20 masks becomes a box with 100 masks.

A special label goes on the back of the mask to indicate the user's name and department. The masks then hang in front of the ultraviolet light where they are disinfected for about five minutes.

"Once that is complete, we take the masks down and we put one check mark on that label so we know that it's gone through one disinfection process," says Sandy King, Avera McKennan's Operative Services Director.

Those masks are then returned in a separate white bag where the user can continue working once their next shift begins.

Despite these precautions, it can all be for naught if staff are not mindful when putting on their equipment.

"It's super important how we put it on and off," says PPE Coordinator Courtney Ehlers. "While we have the supplies, putting it on and off is actually what's the most important thing."

This goes for people in the community using their own masks or cloths. Ehlers says we need to be aware of how we take these items on and off. It is so crucial for health staff that a buddy system is used to stay safe.