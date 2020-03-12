NAIA Division II championship in Sioux Falls closed to the public

The remainder of the games for the NAIA Division II Basketball National Championships will not be open to the public amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

Officials say the games will be limited to teams, essential staff, and immediate family of student-athletes.

The tournament is being held at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls. It began Wednesday and runs through March 17.

Tournament organizers say the decision was made in conjunction with both city and state officials in an attempt to limit the risk of spreading the COVID-19 virus.

The NCAA recently announced all March Madness games will be closed to the public. The NBA has also postponed games until further notice.