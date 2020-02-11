NDDOH: Three people being monitored for potential Coronavirus in state

The North Dakota Department of Health (NDDOH) says it is actively monitoring three people in the state who could have been exposed to the Coronavirus.

The Dept. of Health says no cases have been confirmed in North Dakota, but three people have returned to the state from China and could have been exposed to the virus overseas.

The three people being monitored are voluntarily distancing themselves from the general public and are being checked on every day by health officials.

The department says, in general, the risk for infection remains low in the U.S.

The CDC has issued a Level 3 travel warning for all of China, advising people to stay away from that nation at this time.