NSU opens housing to medical personnel

The doors to the Memorial Wolves Suites are closed to everybody except emergency personnel.

"We've decided to offer up our residence halls to those individuals," said Justin Fraase, Northern State University Director of Marketing and Communications.

With less than 50 students staying on the NSU campus, the leaders with Northern State University decided to help emergency personnel working the front lines during COVID-19.

"Whether they want to just use it as a way to get away from some of the work that they're doing. I they just need to get away from where they're at, that would work," Fraase said.

But the most important aspect of opening the residence halls is to protect the community.

"These individuals, emergency personnel are obviously a little more susceptible perhaps than you or I, so having a place where they can go without potentially affecting their families and loved ones is important," Fraase said.

Scott Meints, the Brown County Emergency Management Director is grateful Northern State opened their doors to help.

"They've really stood up to our community, and they're a great partner for us," Scoot Meints said.

Meints is hopeful this will have a major impact on Brown County over the course of the next few months, and longer if needed.

"We've had quite a few folks inquire about the Northern suites from different healthcare facilities, so I think it's going to be a positive thing for those folks," Meints said.