NWS Sioux Falls: No sites at flood stage in forecast area since March 2019

The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls is celebrating on Facebook and Twitter.

On Thursday, they shared that there are no sites in its forecast area that are in the flood stage. They say it's the first time since March 13, 2019.

2019 marked the wettest year on record for the state of South Dakota.

Flooding has a significant impact on Sioux Falls and the surrounding areas. "Financially it's about a $2.7 million impact on the city," said Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken in December.

Also, significant damage happened in Dell Rapids. Flooding destroyed more than a dozen homes.

In Madison, more of the same from the nearby lake and creeks that run through the city.

It's tough to predict exactly what the flooding could look like this spring, but Sioux Falls is currently running above average on the snowpack for this date.