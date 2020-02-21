Style expert talks 2020 fashion trends

George Brescia is a style expert and author of "Change Your Clothes, Change Your Life Because You Can't Go Naked!" He was in Sioux Falls Thursday and Friday for styling sessions at Mainstream Boutique at Lake Lorraine. During these sessions, he helps people pick clothes out that will best suit them when it comes to their body shape and what colors will look best for them.

Brescia has appeared on all of the major television networks doing regular red carpet commentary and fashion trend reporting. He believes that clothing is about so much more than just style. He thinks your clothes communicate what you want to say without actually talking and they have an impact on how you feel.

A few of the fashion trends Brescia said we will see in 2020 are tie-dye, polka dots and ruffles. He said leopard is going to be the new neutral. Wearing a leopard print will be like wearing a neutral color though because it has those colors like black and tan.