Name a cockroach after your ex at the Butterfly House

If you're looking for a creative way to celebrate Valentine’s Day without your ex, the folks at the Butterfly House and Aquarium want to help.

For $5, you can name a cockroach after your ex. They'll send you a certificate and you can even go visit your cockroach at the Butterfly House.

Staff is also using the promotion as a chance to educate people on the importance of cockroaches.

“They actually will eat decaying plant matter in the rain forests and all throughout the world and create fresh soil which helps us grow plants and those plants help feed other animals, like butterflies and things like that. So, that's why we love them,” says Butterfly House Educator Lisa Lewars.

The money raised will go to funding educational programs at the Butterfly House.

