They are part of the family and most definitely devoted to us and it's our chance to show them just how important they are.

It's National Love Your Pet Day! But let's be honest, for many that is every day.

Take your pup on an extra-long walk or shower them with tasty treats. Give your feline friend some cuddle time.

It’s also a good day to make sure their vaccines and preventative meds are up to date. That will help keep them healthy every day and that's one of the best ways to take care of your fur-baby.

We had viewers share pictures of their pets on our Facebook page.


