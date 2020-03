Good news for weather buffs: the National Weather Service's Sioux Falls office is offering several virtual weather spotter training sessions.

The office canceled all of its planned spring spotter trainings because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The virtual sessions will be April 2 at 6:30 p.m., April 8 at 1 p.m., April 14 at 6:30 p.m., and April 20 at 1 p.m.

You can find more information, including how to register, here.