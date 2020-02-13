National Weather Service releases flood outlook

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service have released new potential Spring flooding numbers.

"The flood outlook gives the probability of exceeding flood levels at certain points along the rivers across the region," said Kelly Serr, Warning Coordination Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Aberdeen.

Some of those numbers are shocking, others are not.

"The numbers that we released today show a very high probability of flooding, especially across eastern South Dakota," Serr said.

Brown County Emergency Management Director Scott Meints knows the current flooding challenges the county is facing.

"We have a lot of roads that go underwater. Once the flooding begins in some of the low lying areas, that creates issues for our first responders," said Scott Meints, thee Director of Brown County Emergency Management.

Meints and his team are preparing for the worst this year.

"The ground is supersaturated, so we're going into Spring very full," Meints said.

They are doing what they can to prepare for what may come in the near future.

"Busy without State partners, getting things ready to go, making sure we have sandbags, making sure that our municipalities and our residents are ready for the worst," Meints said.