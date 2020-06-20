New Aberdeen flag unveiled

The new flag that represents the City of Aberdeen was created to tie all of the things that show how Aberdeen is "Changing the Game."

"When you look at the new flag of Aberdeen, the cross piece is tied to Scotland because Aberdeen has ties to Scotland, we were named after Aberdeen, Scotland. The colors, half of them are from the Aberdeen pallet, half of them are from the South Dakota flag, and then of course you've got that shining star in the middle which is supposed to symbolize growth and just the beauty of Aberdeen," said Tiffany Langer, flag designer.

Tiffany Langer created the new flag, but she didn't do it alone.

"We worked with the Convention and Visitors Bureau, we worked with the Chamber, and the Downtown Association, and people along those boards," Langer said.

Douth Rierson with the Exchange Club of Aberdeen says there is already a flag representing the City.

"Back in the late 80's, the City didn't have a flag, and we just decided to have a contest and design a city flag," said Doug Rierson, a member with the Exchange Club of Aberdeen.

That flag is still being produced.

"It flies in City Hall, I have an inventory of about ten of them in hand now," Rierson said.

The plan for the new flag is to have it used in multiple different ways, but Langer isn't trying to get rid of the original one.

"If people prefer the old flag, that's okay too. I'm not trying to erase a part of history I didn't know existed," Langer said.