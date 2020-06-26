New COVID-19 safety measures in place at the ballpark

Baseball and softball tournaments are finally getting underway in Sioux Falls. But the game looks a little different this year due to COVID-19.

Baseball started late this year for the Sioux Empire Baseball Association.

"We're about a month behind. Teams have lost a fair amount of out-of-town tournaments. We've lost a handful of games as well,” said Chad Barman, Executive Director of the Sioux Empire Baseball Association.

However, players are just happy to have a bat in their hands. This season there are some changes.

All participant are required to sign a COVID-19 waiver.

On the field, “There's some limitations to how many kids can be in a dugout and things like that, baseballs are handled more by the teams than by the umpires,” said Barman.

Social distancing is the main focus. Players must try to keep their distance from each other. Spectators are allowed, but families must remain six feet apart on the bleachers. Folks are also encouraged to bring their own chairs.

“At some of our smaller parks where our younger kids play we don't even allow the bleachers to be used,”’ said Barman.

Also, gum, sunflower seeds, and peanuts aren't allowed. This is to prevent spitting and people putting their hands near their mouths.

Staff with the Sioux Empire Baseball Association says so far everything is going well with these new changes.

"We didn't really know what to expect from the get-go, but people have done a pretty good job of complying with the things that they're asked. I think they are just doing anything they can to make it so that baseball can continue through August,” said Barman.

Adult leagues like the Sioux Falls Coed Softball Association are also in full swing. They've made many similar changes.

"We provide hand sanitizer wipes and also bottles to spray the sanitizer after the games are done,” said Steve Ruda, SD Coed Commissioner For USA Softball

Softballs are also wiped down every half-inning.

”For tournaments, what we’ve done is a lot more back-to-back games to prevent people from coming in and out of the dugouts as much. So that team can use the dugout two games in a row versus one game,” said Ruda.

Recently they held a 40 team league.

”I think it went really well. One of the big things the city really pushed on is that they don’t have the maintenance, they don’t have the park and rec. staff that they normally do,” said Ruda.

“So we really pushed that we wanted people to clean up after themselves.”

Half the teams were from out-of-state. They’ve had more out of state teams interested as some states are still shut down.

