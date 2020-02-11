New Hampshire primary: As ballots cast, Biden moving on to S.C.

As votes are counted in New Hampshire, former Vice President Joe Biden is shifting ahead to South Carolina, where success is critical to his campaign.

From left, Democratic presidential candidates former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., stand on stage Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, before the start of a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by ABC News, Apple News, and WMUR-TV at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, N.H. (Source: AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Biden’s Democratic presidential campaign says he and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will travel to Columbia on Tuesday night for a “launch” party. U.S. Rep. Cedric Richmond is Biden’s campaign co-chairman and had already been planning to attend the event.

The campaign says Biden will address supporters in New Hampshire via livestream while his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, will thank them in person.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg won the votes of a tiny New Hampshire community - five registered voters - that barely hung onto its tradition of being among the first to cast ballots in the presidential primary.

Dixville Notch residents cast their ballots just after the stroke of midnight. Bloomberg received three write-in votes, one in the Republican primary and two from Democrats. The remaining votes went to former South Bend, Ind. Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

The small community has been in the spotlight for nearly 60 years for casting votes just after midnight in the country’s first presidential primary and in November general elections. Two other areas, Hart’s Location and Millsfield, offer midnight voting in New Hampshire.

Late-nighters or early risers in two other locations gave Sen. Amy Klobuchar an early lead, with a total of eight votes. She got six from the community of Hart’s Location, followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren with four, Andrew Yang with three and Sanders with two.

Steyer, Biden and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard each got one vote.

Klobuchar picked up two more votes in Millsfield, followed by one each for Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg.

President Donald Trump took the lead on the Republican side with 31 total votes, and former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld is coming in second with five.

Polls were opening later Tuesday in the rest of the state, some starting at 6 a.m.

The Democratic presidential race is deeply unsettled heading into the primary. With Iowa’s caucuses unable to declare a clear winner, it may be up to New Hampshire to put some structure around the chaotic contest.

Sanders and Buttigieg begin the day as the undisputed front-runners in the rapidly evolving contest.

New Hampshire also offers a critical test for Biden and Warren. Biden already predicted a loss. Warren faces the prospect of an embarrassing defeat on her near-home turf.

Biden has a lot at stake in South Carolina, where he has led polling and has long relationships with the heavily black electorate. But other candidates including Sanders and Steyer have been campaigning hard in the state.

Biden says in a release he plans to travel later in the week to Nevada, which holds its caucus vote later this month.

Questions about turnout hang over the New Hampshire vote, which coincides with a rise in anxiety among Democrats and an increase in confidence among Republicans. Low turnout in New Hampshire would suggest Democratic weakness at the ballot box, at least for now.

If Sanders fails to turn out new voters favoring his ultra-liberal platform, his candidacy could look weak.

New Hampshire has one of the nation’s most mobile populations, which could also have implications for the primary.

Only a third of the state’s residents age 25 and older were born in the state. A recent University of New Hampshire report estimates that 20% of the state’s potential voters were either not old enough to vote four years ago or resided somewhere other than New Hampshire.

Demographer Ken Johnson says everyone focuses on how candidates change but the electorate changes, too. About 40% of the recent new residents came from Massachusetts. An additional 30% came from other Northeastern states.

