New South Dakota tourism campaign launches as country opens back up

The travel industry has been hit hard, globally, by the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. But when travelers are ready to venture back out again, surveys show they are most likely to hop in their vehicles and drive to relatively remote locations.

South Dakota just happens to fit that bill.

Secretary of Tourism, Jim Hagen, talked with Dakota News Now recently to outline a new marketing campaign that is launching, and why the time appears right to welcome in new visitors and let them know we're ready for them when the time is right for them to travel again.

Hagen says traffic to TravelSouthDakota.com is up 105% over the same time last month, and it appears that it might be a good time to talk with those, especially within a 500 mile drive or less. Marketing efforts will also focus less on families in the shortened peak travel season and more on "Wanderers and Searchers" that crave bucket-list experiences and exploring the outdoors.

For those who plan to travel in 2020, 56% indicated they plan to travel in August – October. It should be noted that roughly 30% still have no plans to travel in 2020.