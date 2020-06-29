New WIC income guidelines take effect July 1 in South Dakota

State officials have released new income guidelines that will soon take effect for the WIC program.

The new guidelines will take effect July 1, according to the South Dakota Department of Health.

WIC is a special supplemental nutrition program, funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Officials say its goal is to offer education on healthy eating, nutrition and breastfeeding, make referrals to other services and help improve health by providing nutritious foods to supplement diets.

According to the Department of Health, families whose income does not exceed 185% of the federal poverty level could qualify for WIC. In South Dakota, those levels are set at the following:

(Family size), income

(1) $23,606

(2) $31,894

(3) $40,182

(4) $48,470

(5) $56,758

(6) $65,046

(7) $73,334

(8) $81,622

(9) $89,910

(10) $98,198

Find out more details about the WIC program, including whether you qualify, here.