New app teaches math to children in the Lakota language

A new app is helping American Indian youth learn math that can be taught in their native Lakota language.

The bilingual English and Lakota math video game was created by the Thunder Valley Community Development Corp., a South Dakota nonprofit that promotes Native American Issues.

KOTA-TV reports that the “Making Camp: Lakota” app is free and can be downloaded on mobile devices and computer desktops. It is meant mainly to help fourth- and fifth-grade students.

A historical video introduces each section of the game explaining cultural symbols like eagle feathers, buffalo and horses.