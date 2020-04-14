New logo revealed for Sioux Falls

After several months of planning and creating, Sioux Falls has a new visual identity that will be used by several organizations starting Tuesday.

The organizations that will use it are the City of Sioux Falls, Experience Sioux Falls (formerly the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau), Forward Sioux Falls, Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce (formerly the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce), and the Sioux Falls Development Foundation.

The logo will eventually be available for adaptation by other agencies. Each organization currently using the identity has its own logo that is part of a family under the Sioux Falls community logo.

The marketing and communications director for the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce, Jennie Doyen, said these new logos will send a message of unity that will help promote Sioux Falls to its own residents and to outside markets.

It was first announced in May of 2019 that Sioux Falls was looking for a firm to create a new branding logo. North Star Branding and Marketing based out of Tennessee created the new visual identity.