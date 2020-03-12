New movie theater in Aberdeen under development

A new state-of-the-art cineplex is in the works in the Hub City.

Odyssey Entertainment announced Thursday that it has reached an agreement with the Aberdeen Development Corporation to develop a new wide aspect ratio 8-screen movie theater in Aberdeen.

The new theater will be built just north of the Aberdeen mall near the new Allevity Adventure Zone Entertainment Center.

Odyssey recently launched the Grand 8 Cineplex in Watertown, which the company says has been "wildly successful." Company leaders say they heard residents in Aberdeen were eager for a similar facility.

The theater will include luxury powered recliners, 1.2:1 high aspect ratio large screen auditoriums with a lazer projection system, and a concession area that features a separate beer and wine bar for adults.