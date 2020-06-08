New phone app helps provide additional eyes in Madison

A surveillance system that has become popular for homeowners to monitor property while away can now become an asset to help police keep communities safe.

The Madison Police Department entered a new partnership with the creators of 'Ring' and their new app 'Neighbors' can provide similar services to police.

Officers can send out an email for users to check their surveillance cameras to identify useable video to help in an investigation.

Police do not have direct access to feeds, but it gives users the opportunity to help out if they choose to.

The app also helps to send out public safety messages such as bad weather or other events.