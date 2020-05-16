New sculptures added in Downtown Sioux Falls

Crews were able to avoid some of Saturday's rain and install the new artwork that will grace Downtown Sioux Falls.

The director of the SculptureWalk says this year's edition will be remembered because of the obstacles presented by the coronavirus pandemic.

Jim Clark says the original plan was to replace all of last year's pieces by the middle of March, but eleven sculptures were replaced Saturday and another eight will be done next Thursday.

"The objective for the redesign for SculptureWalk this year was to shelter in place the ones that were here," said Clark. "The artists couldn't travel, so we thought let's keep moving forward, bring new sculptures, reenergize the program, help to reenergize Downtown, and Sioux Falls. We need to keep going, [and] we need to keep living."

43 sculptures will stay in place, and the addition of the new ones will put the exhibit at a total of 62 pieces which will end up as the most so far.