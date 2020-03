No new cases of the coronavirus were reported Sunday in South Dakota, leaving the total nine.

The state's coronavirus website says 327 people have tested negative for the virus. Results on six cases are pending.

The positive cases are located in 7 counties; Beadle, Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Davison, McCook, Minnehaha and Pennington. Three of the confirmed cases are in Minnehaha County.

Governor Kristi Noem issued a state of emergency Friday.