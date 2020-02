Authorities say no one was hurt after a fire broke out in the basement of a Sioux Falls home.

Fire Rescue first received a report of the fire around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When crews arrived, a homeowner said there was a fire in the basement. Firefighters were able to put out the flames within five minutes.

No people or pets were injured in the fire. The cause is still under investigation. Authorities did not specify a location of the home.