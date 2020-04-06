No one hurt in Sioux Falls house fire

Authorities say no one was hurt, but a Sioux Falls home was damaged after a fire broke out.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue received a report of a fire on the 1100 block of N. Minnesota Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Monday.

The occupants of the home were able to get out before firefighters arrived. Crews were able to confine the fire to the kitchen area, and were able to extinguish it within ten minutes.

Authorities say the home sustained significant smoke and heat damage to the main floor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.