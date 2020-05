Authorities say no one was hurt after a fire damaged a garage in southwest Sioux Falls.

The fire broke out around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday on the 5800 block of S. Cain Avenue.

When crews arrived, they discovered a vehicle inside the garage had caught fire. They were able to put it out in a few minutes before it caused any serious damage to the home.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.