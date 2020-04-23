No one hurt in western Sioux Falls house fire

No one was hurt but three people were left without a place to stay after a fire broke out at a home in western Sioux Falls.

Fire rescue received a call about the fire on S. Plucker Place around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Residents had already gotten out of the home by the time crews arrived. The fire was located in one of the bedrooms of the home.

Crews were able to put the flames out within 15 minutes.

While searching the home, firefighters found two cats, both unharmed, and returned them to their owners.

Three residents were displaced due to the fire. The Red Cross is assisting them while they find a place to stay.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.