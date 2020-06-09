No one injured in fire at Lake Poinsett Campground

The Hamlin County Emergency Manager said no one was injured in a fire that broke out early Tuesday morning at a campground at Lake Poinsett. Victor Erlacher manages the Lake Poinsett Estates Campground with his wife. He took multiple videos of the fire after it broke out.

Erlacher said it was at a newer campground that was built within the past couple years. It's on Highway 81 on the southwest side of the lake behind Dollar General.

A Hamlin County Sheriff's Deputy was the first one at the campground after the fire started. The deputy went around to various campers, banging on doors to make sure people were out of them.

Erlacher said he was thankful it was early Tuesday morning because things weren't quite as busy as they were over the weekend. It's unknown at this point how the fire started. Firefighters from surrounding communities came to help put the fire out.

You can see videos of the fire taken by Erlacher embedded in this article below.