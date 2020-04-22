Noem: CDC recommendations to reopen Smithfield coming Thursday

Governor Noem says the CDC is working with the USDA to finalize recommendations for Smithfield Foods to reopen the pork processing plant.

Governor Noem says the plan will be released Thursday following a tour of the Sioux Falls facility by the CDC last week.

22 of the new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Wednesday involved employees at Smithfield Foods. A total of 783 of the state's cases involve Smithfield employees. An additional 63 cases involved people closely connected to Smithfield, bringing that total to 206.

Governor Noem says the state is continuing to work with Smithfield to put in place infection control training and make sure they have the personal protective equipment they need, ensuring employees can get back to work safely.

Last week, Governor Noem said many of the proactive measures CDC recommended before the walkthrough, Smithfield already had in place.

Smithfields Foods closed the plant on April 12.