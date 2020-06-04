Noem: Current budget will be OK, but future uncertain

Gov. Kristi Noem says this year's state budget will not need to be overhauled because tax revenues haven't dropped as dramatically as had been feared.

The Republican governor said Thursday that the budget is “in pretty good shape,” but warned that the economic impact of the coronavirus could be felt for a long time.

Noem says state legislators won't need to meet in a special session to adjust the budget before the end of the fiscal year on June 30. But she gave little assurance beyond that if the pandemic causes businesses to shutter.

