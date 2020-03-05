Noem, Department of Health continue statewide Coronavirus preparedness efforts

Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Health hosted a discussion with more than 600 health professionals around the state on Thursday.

The discussion highlighted the statewide efforts to prepare for COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Governor Noem and DOH have already commissioned an agency taskforce for coordination and planning with partners and other state agencies, developed a capacity at the State Public Health Laboratory to test for virus that causes COVID-19, and developed a plan for info, and incident management, and monitoring for people at risk.

The state is communicating regularly with healthcare providers across the state as it relates to coordinating with the CDC.

“There is a low risk for South Dakotans to become infected with coronavirus,” said Noem. “Regardless, we are prepared. We have the right people and plans in place to handle this situation in the event it is detected in our state.”

Earlier this week, Noem joined Vice President Mike Pence and governors from across the nation for a discussion on the White House’s Coronavirus Task Force.

The DOH has also launched a COVID-19 website.

At this time, there have been no confirmed cases of the Coronavirus in South Dakota.

